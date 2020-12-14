10

TV personality Ham So Won proudly shows off her slim figure in a recent video on her Instagram

TV personality Ham So Won proudly boasted of her slim figure on a recent video uploaded to her Instagram.

On December 14th, Ham So Won posted a video in which she is on the set of a tv program. In the video, she was promoting a product on a home shopping channel wearing a colorful one-piece dress that revealed her body.

Ham So Won swept back her hair and gave off a sexy gaze at the camera and stressed her body line by saying "Wow, what am I going to do about by body line." 

Ham So Won also keeps her fans closely updated as she even showed off her Mukbang on the 13th through a live stream. She confessed, "If I eat like this I weigh 52 kg if I eat really a lot, I weigh 53 kg. I lose weight to 51 kg for broadcast. When I was in China I weighed as much as 70 kg.

Meanwhile, Ham So Won married Jin Hua who is 18 years younger than she is, and has a daughter Hye Jeong. She is currently appearing on TV CHOSUN's 'Flavor of Wife'. 

oopsiedaisy
34 minutes ago

She should focus on raising her daughter instead of complimenting herself lmao

-1

plainsnative
59 minutes ago

Listen us!!



