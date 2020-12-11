EXO's Xiumin to appear as a guest on next week's episode of Kyuhyun's 'Shoulder Dance', marking his first activity since returning from military service

EXO members Xiumin and Baekhyun were spotted as next week's guests on Super Junior Kyuhyun's ongoing 'New Journey To The West' mini series, 'How Long Will You Make Me Do The Shoulder Dance'!

Toward the end of this week's episode of 'How Long Will You Make Me Do The Shoulder Dance' (or 'Shoulder Dance' for short) aired on December 11, the series gave a sneak preview of next week's theme and guests - EXO's Xiumin and Baekhyun! The two hoobae idols will be joining Kyuhyun for a round of drinks, chatting and spending time at Kyuhyun's house.

This will officially mark EXO member Xiumin's first broadcast appearance since his return from mandatory military service! Xiumin was relieved of his mandatory duties back on December 6, becoming the first member of EXO to complete his duties.



Check out this week's 'How Long Will You Make Me Do The Shoulder Dance' below, featuring a preview of next week's guests at the very end!