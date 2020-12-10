Seo Hyun Jin to star as lead in upcoming SBS drama 'Why Oh Soo Jae?'

Seo Hyun Jin has been cast as the lead of the upcoming SBS drama 'Why Oh Soo Jae?'.



On December 10, Studio S CEO Han Jung Hwan confirmed the actress had been cast in 'Why Oh Soo Jae?'. He also described the drama, stating, "It's a detailed melodrama that portrays the relationship between a professor and a law school student. It's the next project of Seo Hyun Jin, who's the queen of romance, she'll play the female lead named Oh Soo Jae. The actor who'll play the younger male lead is still a secret."



He further revealed Seo Hyun Jin's character is a very temperamental and mean-spirited professor, and when he asked why she wanted to take on the role, she expressed, "I want to play this character because she's a really cruel and despicable woman."



In other news, Seo Hyun Jin is also in talks to star in an upcoming drama titled 'You Are My Spring'. Stay tuned for updates.