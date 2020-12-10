BoA takes you behind the scenes of 'Better' album jacket

BoA has revealed the making of her 'Better' album jacket photo shoot.



In the making-of clip above, fans get to see unrevealed footage of BoA on set, and she also reveals the laid-back concept for the album jacket. Her tenth album 'Better' marked the veteran SM Entertainment singer's 20th anniversary since her debut, and it featured her title song of the same name.



Check out BoA's 'Better' album jacket making-of above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.

