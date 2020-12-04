NCT and WayV member Hendery heavily criticized for cultural appropriation

Recently, NCT and WayV member Hendery has been under fire as fans and netizens criticized the photos he posted on his Weibo.

In the photos, Hendery is seen wearing a wig with a Jamaican Rastafari inspired headband and fake dreads while he is riding in a car.

When the photos were uploaded, Hendery removed the photos from his Weibo soon after. However, netizens have already shared these photos on various social media outlets such as Twitter as more and more fans took offense to his photos.



Many fans have expressed their discomfort and anger as they posted various tweets about the NCT member making his name trend on Twitter. Many took to social media to attempt to educate Hendery about cultural appropriation as they felt this matter should not be dismissed so easily.

In all seriousness i do not hate hendery but his ass is well deserving of this dragging that he getting because, Like all other idols, we aint lettin this shit slide. Nct has our full support and keeps doing thiss hit without apologizing pic.twitter.com/oENpXBNKPz — blun(Sick of it era)☽ (@wangjithebottom) December 4, 2020

yeah nah it’s getting buried and continuing to get buried, these are the pics of Hendery’s post on Weibo. Deleting is not an apology. Quit speaking over black fans ns. pic.twitter.com/RRu9NRHQac — Minhyuk’s Uneven Blink🍒✈︎ (@nggasuh) December 4, 2020

You mean to tell me Hendery posted this mocking black hairstyles....and only deleted it because Chinese fans said it was “ugly”.......The stench of racism and anti blackness in here... pic.twitter.com/KUJOASLAUP — bri bri ♥️ (@cobiecutie) December 4, 2020

ok so why are nctizens clearing the searches under hendery?? stop dismissing something HE did. HE chose to cultural appropriate not only that but HE posted it on weibo. sm didn’t make him wear anything. hold your idols accountable stop dismissing shit pic.twitter.com/Rc5pTBDsp1 — nova!/// semi ia (@tchjjk) December 4, 2020