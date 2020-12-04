NCT and WayV member Hendery heavily criticized for cultural appropriation

Recently, NCT and WayV member Hendery has been under fire as fans and netizens criticized the photos he posted on his Weibo.
In the photos, Hendery is seen wearing a wig with a Jamaican Rastafari inspired headband and fake dreads while he is riding in a car.
When the photos were uploaded, Hendery removed the photos from his Weibo soon after. However, netizens have already shared these photos on various social media outlets such as Twitter as more and more fans took offense to his photos.
Many fans have expressed their discomfort and anger as they posted various tweets about the NCT member making his name trend on Twitter. Many took to social media to attempt to educate Hendery about cultural appropriation as they felt this matter should not be dismissed so easily.
