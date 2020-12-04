30

Posted by AmieAmore 47 minutes ago

NCT and WayV member Hendery heavily criticized for cultural appropriation

Recently, NCT and WayV member Hendery has been under fire as fans and netizens criticized the photos he posted on his Weibo

In the photos, Hendery is seen wearing a wig with a Jamaican Rastafari inspired headband and fake dreads while he is riding in a car.

When the photos were uploaded, Hendery removed the photos from his Weibo soon after. However, netizens have already shared these photos on various social media outlets such as Twitter as more and more fans took offense to his photos.

Many fans have expressed their discomfort and anger as they posted various tweets about the NCT member making his name trend on Twitter. Many took to social media to attempt to educate Hendery about cultural appropriation as they felt this matter should not be dismissed so easily.

tqeil1,084 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

this is so exhausting for me. how many times do black fans have to speak out about this stuff. and i’m sure he didn’t mean to offend anyone but that doesn’t really matter. our hair is not a joke or a costume

6

exozen6 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

can anyone explain how it offended someone....? Because I didn't understand whatever was written in the post... Help me please..

