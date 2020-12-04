14

Actress Kim Ok Bin leaves a warning message for the malicious commenter who has been harassing her for a year

Actress Kim Ok Bin left a warning message for a malicious commenter. 

On December 4th, she posted a photo of herself with a message saying, "There is a person who has been posting malicious comments for a year. The reason the agency left that person alone is that they were collecting enough evidence for legal action. Now, there's quite a bit of evidence collected."

Then she continued to say, "The person who thinks this is about them, how about you stop now? The next time I see you will be in court. I'm not just bearing it, I'm waiting for the time."

Kim Ok Bin is confirmed to appear in the OCN drama 'Dark Hole' that will air early next year.

Good for her! These celebrities should not be afraid in standing up for themselves.

