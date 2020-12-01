8

NCT & aespa test negative for COVID19

On December 1, a representative of SM Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets "All of the NCT members, aespa members, as well as their staff have tested negative for COVID19."

NCT and aespa both attended recordings for the November 28 broadcast of MBC's 'Show! Music Core' and the November 29 broadcast of SBS's 'Inkigayo', after which it was later revealed that UP10TION member Bitto had tested positive for the virus. Despite the fact that many of the artists and program's crew did not have extended, direct contact with Bitto, all of the artists and staff involved have been undergoing precautionary COVID19 testing. 

Earlier, other artists including AKMU, TREASURE, Stray Kids, WOODZ, Natty, STAYC, and more also confirmed that they tested negative for COVID19. 

