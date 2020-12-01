Lee Seung Gi reveals more details about his 7th full album, 'The Project'

Ballad singer Lee Seung Gi has revealed more exciting details for the release of his 7th full album, 'The Project'!

On December 2, Lee Seung Gi's label Hook Entertainment kicked things off with a sentimental, wintry teaser image for 'The Project', set for release this coming December 10 at 6 PM KST. The album is set to contain a total of 9 tracks, including Lee Seung Gi's pre-release single "The Ordinary Man" released last month.

For this album, Lee Seung Gi will be working with a unique mixture of producers and musicians such as Brave Brothers, Nell, and Epitone Project. His title track "I'll Do Better" (literal translation) was composed and produced by Brave Brothers, and is a dramatic rock ballad. The star is also expected to include remastered versions of some of his favorite past songs, hoping to greet more audiences with his beloved music.

D-8 until Lee Seung Gi's comeback as a singer!

