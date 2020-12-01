Actress Hong Soo Ah confesses that she found another woman at her boyfriend's house when she returned from China

Actress Hong Soo Ah talked about the difficulties she is experiencing with her love life.

The actress appeared on the SBS Plus' talk show 'Kang Ho Dong's Heart of Meal' (Literal translation) and shared the story of her life.



On this day, Hong Soo Ah shared that she was lonely and even felt solitude while being in China filming alone.





Hong Soo Ah revealed that she had broken up with the boyfriend that she was dating back then because of her activities in China.

She explained, "I had a boyfriend right before going to China. And I came back after filming a movie for a month. When I came back to Korea, my boyfriend had another woman and I caught them."





The hosts asked how she came to witness her boyfriend cheating so Hong Soo Ah said, "Women have this instinct. So I went to my boyfriend's house without telling him. And there was a woman there. He was cheating on me."

Hong Soo Ah continued to tell the story and said, "I asked my boyfriend, 'who is this woman?' at first, he said she was his cousin. But then he began becoming mad at me." The hosts became infuriated as they listened to the actress's story.

She continued, "My boyfriend asked me 'Why are you here? You made me feel lonely while you were active in China" and explained that she broke up with him after.







She confessed that it was difficult to date people since that incident. She stated, "I wasn't able to date for a long time" to which Kim Shin Young comforted her and asked, "Then you weren't dating since?..." Hong Soo Ah made everyone laugh when she honestly answered saying, "A few years later, I dated again a few times."

Actress Hong Soo Ah is currently appearing in the SBS morning drama 'Phoenix 2020' playing the role of Lee Ji Eun.