Siwan celebrates his 33rd birthday with his fans

Actor Siwan, also a member of ZE:A, celebrated his 33rd birthday.

On his Instagram, Siwan posted a series of photos with the caption "Thank you my fans!". In the photos, Siwan is seen wearing a birthday hat standing under a banner that says "Happy birthday Siwan, the awesome actor."

Siwan also posted a short video at the end of the post in which he is surprised with a cake and gifts. He showed off his playful charms as he posed with birthday sunglasses as well.

Happy birthday, Siwan!

