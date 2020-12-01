12

1

News
Posted by AmieAmore 1 hour ago

Siwan celebrates his 33rd birthday with his fans

AKP STAFF

Actor Siwan, also a member of ZE:A, celebrated his 33rd birthday.

On his Instagram, Siwan posted a series of photos with the caption "Thank you my fans!". In the photos, Siwan is seen wearing a birthday hat standing under a banner that says "Happy birthday Siwan, the awesome actor."

Siwan also posted a short video at the end of the post in which he is surprised with a cake and gifts. He showed off his playful charms as he posed with birthday sunglasses as well.

Happy birthday, Siwan!

  1. ZE:A
  2. Siwan
2 575 Share 92% Upvoted

1

noogoo24193 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

He turned 32 years old in International age.

Share

1

Armyinthehouse1,167 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

He looks like it hasn't pass a day since ZE:A promotions. What a cutie, happy birthday!! 😂😛🎉

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
2 days ago   80   63,954

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND