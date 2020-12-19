Korean netizens furious at Yoo Seung Joon's rant, which includes calling the candlelight vigil a coup d'etat

Yoo Seung Joon has made netizens furious.

He posted a rant on his YouTube after there was a motion made to prevent other cases like Yoo Seung Joon from happening again. He posted a rant saying, "Do politicians really not have anything to do? Am I a criminal? Am I a rapist or a murderer? Am I a child molester? Why is an entire country trying to block one person from coming into the country? Do they really not have anything to do?"

He then compared the candlelight vigil to a coup d'etat, saying, "You used Hyojin and Mijin to increase hatred toward the Americans. You used the Sewol tragedy to make people do what you want. We had a revolution because of the candlelight vigil? That wasn't revolution. There was no blood but it was a coup d'etat. It's nonsense that you can bend the law just because a lot of people gathered. So do you have good times now? You got your revolution through the candles, and are you where you want now?"

His rant was met with anger by the Korean netizens. Firstly, the two girls that were involved in the American army incident were named Hyosoon and Misun, not Hyojin and Mijin. Secondly, calling the candelight vigil a coup d'etat did not help his case, especially since it was to bring a fraudulent president down.

He has disabled comments on his rant video, but currently the video has 15k dislikes as opposed to 25k likes.