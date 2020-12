It looks like HyunA will be returning soon.



On December 3rd, HyunA posted pictures with her label P-Nation's founder Psy on her Instagram. In a caption, she wrote, "Recording the title (track) with my boss". This soon created an online buzz, rasing fans' anticipations. Originally, her comeback was scheduled back in August but she decided to postpone the comeback due to a vasovagal attack.



Check out her post below and stay tuned for more updates on HyunA's comeback!