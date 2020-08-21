HyunA suffers a vasovagal attack, to delay her comeback and take a hiatus

On August 22, HyunA's label P-Nation released an official statement regarding a delay in her comeback plans.

The label stated,

"We would like to share an official announcement, as HyunA will be delaying her comeback plans until further notice due to health issues.



HyunA has been preparing for her comeback promotions with more passion than anyone else for a very long time, with plans to release a new single before her first full album.



Last year, HyunA opened up about her struggles with depression and mental instability, as well as her vasovagal syncope diagnosis for the first time since her debut, and since then she has received consistent treatment so that she could return to her promotions at the best condition.



However, despite her tireless will and efforts, HyunA suffered from a vasovagal attack again recently.



As a label with a responsibility to protect our artists, we have come to the decision that the biggest necessity for our artist at the present time is rest and treatment.



As a result, HyunA's new single release and comeback promotions, originally scheduled for next week, will be delayed until further notice as it has become difficult to proceed with otherwise.



We will support HyunA to the fullest so that she can find peace and return to promotions at her peak health.



We also relay our greatest apologies for causing fans and all others concern with the sudden news."





Originally, HyunA was expected to return on August 26 with her new single "Good Girl". We hope HyunA will recover soon.