BTS has set another new record!



On the December 5th episode of MBC's 'Show! Music Core', the boys took home first place with their latest release "Life Goes On", with the highest score of all-time on the show. The highest point before was Red Velvet's "Psycho" at 10,895 points.

This also marks BTS' 119th win since their debut which is the most in history. Congratulations to BTS!