[TW] Supermodel Choi So Ra opens up about the extreme diet she did in the past

Supermodel Choi So Ra opened up about her extreme diet that left her fainting more than 10 times a day.

The model made a guest appearance on the December 2nd episode of 'Yoo Quiz on the Block,' and she shared the past diet that almost had her quit her job as a model. She said, "Just a day before the Louis Vuitton's show, I got canceled. They said I looked bloated but then my weight was the same as when I signed the exclusive contract with them."

She continued, "Next season came, and I thought I couldn't miss another opportunity like that so I was extra hard on myself. I only drank water for 5 weeks. I went from 52kg(~114lb) to 45kg(~99lb)." She then reminisced, "Everyone said I was so pretty when my body was shutting down. I didn't feel like living. I would faint more than 10 times a day and I felt acute pain even when someone touched my hand. I became sensitive to pain and all my bones ached."

She said it took her 2 years to become healthy again and concluded, "I questioned the fashion industry but then I realized I love fashion so much...So I came to the conclusion that I should be healthy so that I can work for a long time in this industry."

