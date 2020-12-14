T-ara's Jiyeon looks lovely in her pictorial with '1st Look' magazine

An alluring pictorial featuring T-ara's Jiyeon was recently released.

On December 14th, '1st Look' magazine released photos of the idol member as she expressed an elegant and seductive vibe in the red-color concept pictorial. She captured the atmosphere with her delicate poses along with the intense colors of red and black.

In an interview after the photoshoot, Jiyeon was asked about the T-ara performance that gained much attention. Jiyeon replied, "To be honest, I thought, 'Would this work?' The members planned performances for concerts and fan meetings, but it's not easy. I think there are more difficulties since the members are all promoting separately on their own."



She continued to explain, "I wasn't able to feel it on my skin even when I first went into the practice studio but as soon as the music started, my body began moving like it was just yesterday that I practiced the song. Then when I went up on stage, I think I became completely emotional. It was tears of joy and a mixture of emotions."





