13

1

News
Posted by AmieAmore 2 hours ago

T-ara's Jiyeon looks lovely in her pictorial with '1st Look' magazine

AKP STAFF

An alluring pictorial featuring T-ara's Jiyeon was recently released. 

On December 14th, '1st Look' magazine released photos of the idol member as she expressed an elegant and seductive vibe in the red-color concept pictorial. She captured the atmosphere with her delicate poses along with the intense colors of red and black.

In an interview after the photoshoot, Jiyeon was asked about the T-ara performance that gained much attention. Jiyeon replied, "To be honest, I thought, 'Would this work?' The members planned performances for concerts and fan meetings, but it's not easy. I think there are more difficulties since the members are all promoting separately on their own."


She continued to explain, "I wasn't able to feel it on my skin even when I first went into the practice studio but as soon as the music started, my body began moving like it was just yesterday that I practiced the song. Then when I went up on stage, I think I became completely emotional. It was tears of joy and a mixture of emotions."


  1. T-ara
  2. Jiyeon
2 697 Share 93% Upvoted

-1

elemental-earth-109 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

She looks like a reverse taco bell commercial.

Share

-1

sejung-the-great-5,337 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Hara
Did someone hack Goo Hara's Twitter account?
3 hours ago   11   6,003

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND