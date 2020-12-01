12

Posted by germainej 23 minutes ago

EVERGLOW's Yiren & Sihyeon test positive for COVID-19

EVERGLOW's Yiren and Sihyeon have tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 1, EVERGLOW's label Yuehua Entertainment announced the news on Twitter, stating, "Our company artist, EVERGLOW's Yiren, has received a positive confirmation of COVID-19. She recently received the notice that her acquaintance was a confirmed case and visited the health center to get tested. Her positive diagnosis was confirmed on December 1."

The label then confirmed all the EVERGLOW members had undergone testing as they're living together in a dormitory, stating, "EVERGLOW member Sihyeon also tested positive, and the remaining 4 members tested negative." Both Yiren and Sihyeon will be following COVID-19 guidelines, and all the members and staff who were in close contact with them will self-quarantine for 2 weeks.

Stay tuned for updates. 

stan-kpop-bruh496 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

oh no ...... it's ok ,let's pray for them to be healed 🙏

bartkun 13,335 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago
Poor girls, let's hope they will quickly regain full health

