15

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

IZ*ONE prepare to shoot in 'Panorama' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

IZ*ONE have dropped their music video teaser for "Panorama".

In the MV teaser, IZ*ONE uncover film reels and prepare to film. "Panorama" is the title track of the 'Produce 48' project girl group's fourth mini album 'One-reeler / Act IV', which is set to drop on December 7 KST.

Watch IZ*ONE's "Panorama" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. IZ*ONE
  2. PANORAMA
1 725 Share 83% Upvoted

0

tagnol8111 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

finally they upload 4k vids...

Share
ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
2 days ago   80   62,480

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND