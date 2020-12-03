Check out the main poster + latest teaser for the brand new Netflix-original K-thriller series 'Sweet Home' starring Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, & more

Things are about to get bloody this December, in a brand new Netflix-original Korean action-thriller series!

Premiering this coming December 18 worldwide via Netflix, 'Sweet Home' tells the chilling story of the residents of an apartment complex known as 'Green Home'. One day, a lonely high schooler moves in to 'Green Home' after losing his family. Shortly afterward, the apartment complex is attacked by a terrifying, unknown monster. The story is based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name.

'Sweet Home' will be led by a cast of veterans and rising rookies, including actor Song Kang as the story's male lead - the lone high schooler Hyun Soo. He's joined by Lee Jin Wook as the cold, mysterious resident Pyun Sang Wook, a neighbor most of the 'Green Home' residents are scared of. Actress Lee Si Young makes her small-screen comeback as a lethal former soldier and firefighter, Seo Yi Kyung. Wrapping up the lead cast is rising actor Lee Do Hyun, transforming into a smart and sharp young man who takes charge of protecting the 'Green Home' residents by the name of Eun Hyuk.

In addition, stars such as Kim Nam Hee, Go Min Si, Park Gyu Young, Go Yoon Jung, and more join in as more of 'Green Home's residents. Over the past week, Netflix Korea has released a variety of thrilling teasers for the upcoming premiere of 'Sweet Home' including striking still cuts, teaser trailers, as well as two new main posters today!

Get to know some of the characters of the Netflix-original K-thriller series 'Sweet Home' below, while you wait for the show's premiere!

