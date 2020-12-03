6

MONSTA X talk about pandemic and new album 'Fatal Love' on 'Good Day New York'

MONSTA X sat down with 'Good Day New York' to discuss the pandemic and their new album 'Fatal Love'.

On December 1, MONSTA X was interviewed on Fox's 'Good Day New York', where they were asked about filming during the pandemic and staying healthy. The members gave the 'Fox 5' studio a gun show, opened up about possible weight gain during the pandemic, and talked about whether they were getting on each other's nerves yet.

In other news, MONSTA X made a comeback with 'Fatal Love' and their title track "Love Killa" last month. 

Watch MONSTA X' full interview below! 

babies. precious babies. baby angels
