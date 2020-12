According to reports on December 3, actor Kim Sun Ho has been chosen as the MC of this year's '2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon'!

Once again this year, the '2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' will take place this December 31. All of the attending artists, MCs, and crew will ring in the New Year together, per tradition.

This will mark Kim Sun Ho's first ever main MC role since his debut in 2009.

Stay tuned for the '2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon'!