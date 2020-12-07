'Dispatch' uncovers full details + route surrounding Kim Chung Ha's COVID19-positive test & gathering with friends

'Dispatch' has exclusively obtained evidence of solo artist Kim Chung Ha's recent COVID19 test results, as well as the full details surrounding her positive test and gathering with friends in the past week.

Previously, it was revealed that female idols including Gugudan's Mina, DIA's Jung Chae Yeon, Cosmic Girls's Yeonjung, TWICE's Sana, and more underwent COVID19 testing after coming in contact with Kim Chung Ha recently.

The rapid succession of news surrounding these idols' COVID19 tests has placed Kim Chung Ha at the center of significant criticism. Some netizens even took to accusing Kim Chung Ha of "lying" about her COVID19 test results, hiding the fact that she tested positive.



On December 7 at 12:36 AM KST, Kim Chung Ha was seen posting on her official fan community. To a question asking what she's doing right now, Kim Chung Ha responded, "Today!? These days I'm too scared to go out so I'm either at schedules or stuck at home!????"

The fan community comment above appeared at 12:36 AM KST on December 7, which, according to 'Dispatch', was approximately less than 24 hours after the hospital notified Kim Chung Ha that initially, she had tested negative for COVID19.

'Dispatch' has uncovered evidence which indicates that the hospital made a mistake regarding Kim Chung Ha's COVID19 test results, and so the idol was not notified of her positive testing until the morning of December 7 at 9:30 AM KST.





According to 'Dispatch's timeline:

December 2 - Chung Ha visits 'A' sports center.

December 4 - [Evening] Mina, Jung Chae Yeon, Kim Chung Ha, & Yoo Yeon Jung get together at Mina's house to celebrate her birthday.

December 4 - [Late Evening] Kim Chung Ha, Yoo Yeon Jung, & Sanha get together at Chung Ha's house.

December 5 - An employee of 'A' sports center tests positive for COVID19.

December 6 - [8:30 AM] Chung Ha & her staff undergo voluntary COVID19 testing.

December 6 - [7:34 PM] Chung Ha's manager & management chief test negative.

December 6 - [7:46 PM] Chung Ha tests negative.

December 7 - [12:36 AM] Chung Ha tells fans on her fan community that she is at home.

December 7 - [9:30 AM] Hospital notifies Chung Ha that she has actually tested positive



Some time after the news of Kim Chung Ha's positive test results went public, her agency has asked that netizens stop spreading false rumors and malicious accusations.

All of the individuals who recently had contact with Kim Chung Ha in the past week have since tested negative for COVID19. Meanwhile, Kim Chung Ha plans on following the disease control and prevention department's orders while remaining in quarantine.