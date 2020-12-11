12

Lee Seung Gi talks about the reason for including the song BTS's RM and J-Hope were featured in 9 years ago in his new album 'The Project'

Singer Lee Seung Gi revealed why he included a song featuring RM and J-Hope from nine years ago.

On the new episode of KBS 2TV's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' that aired on December 12th KST, Lee Seung Gi appeared as a special guest as he made a comeback as a singer.

After singing his title track "I Will," he explained he chose this song as his title track, but it's tough to sing saying, "I only knew this after choosing this song as the title track, but it's so hard to sing. I chose the song because it's good but the keys stay high and don't come down."


In particular, his new album 'The Project' received much attention when it was released as it included a song that featured BTS's RM and J-Hope. The song "The Song That Will Make You Smile" is actually a song from 2011 and the two members from BTS participated in the song before they made their debut.

Lee Seung Gi jokingly said, "They were featured before they became world-famous, so I felt like I owned a stock before the listing," and added, "The two members must have been surprised to see the articles about the song."

He continued to say, "I want to take this time to apologize. I didn't mean any malicious intent, I just wanted more people to hear the song because it's good music" revealing his reasons for including the track in his new album.



jlbbmt1046 pts 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

Lol he put the song out now because they blew up and it would help sell his music.

Bluesarmy110 pt 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

u have ugly heart, he said just wanted more people to hear the song because it good music

