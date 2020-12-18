A.C.E sign with U.S. promotion agency Asian Agent

A.C.E have signed on with a U.S. promotion agency called Asian Agent, in order to broaden their activities in North America.

Asian Agent focuses on promoting Asian music and culture in the United States, previously having worked with BLACKPINK, (G)I-DLE, etc. Through their partnership with Asian Agent, A.C.E plan on kicking off various U.S. promotions including collaborations with Western artists, fashion ventures, and more.

Stay tuned for more of A.C.E's activities in 2021 with Asian Agent!