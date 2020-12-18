Entertainment company reps vote on the best musician + best events of 2020

As 2020 draws to a close, representatives from various Korean entertainment companies also reflected on the past year in K-Pop by voting on some of the most memorable figures and moments of the COVID19 year.

A total of 22 representatives from agencies including RBW Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, Jellyfish Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment, FNC Entertainment, KQ Entertainment, WM Entertainment, SM Entertainment, Brand New Music, Cube Entertainment, YG Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, Play M Entertainment, and more participated in the voting.

First, when asked to choose the best musician of 2020, 19 out of 22 participants named the biggest boy band in the world, BTS. The other three participants each voted for: Seventeen (1 vote), BLACKPINK (1 vote), and Oh My Girl (1 vote).



Next, the entertainment company reps were asked to name the most notable event of 2020.

15 out of 22 participants pointed to the launch of 'Untact' concerts, or live online concerts streamed via online or mobile platforms to fans across the world, as the most notable event of 2020.

The undisputed #1 contributor which led to the popularization of the 'Untact' concerts of 2020 was the global COVID19 pandemic. Starting with majorly successful live online shows held by groups like BTS, SuperM, etc, 'Untact' concerts became the highlight events of the K-Pop industry in 2020.

Finally, the remaining 7 out of 22 participants voted for BTS's historical #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart as well as the group's official nomination for the 63rd 'Grammy Awards', as the second most notable events of 2020.

The 63rd annual 'Grammy Awards', where BTS have been nominated for 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance', is expected to take place next year on January 31, 2021.