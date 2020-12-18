Actor Jo Byung Kyu opens a new Instagram account after his old one is hacked, telling fans 'I'm the real Byung Kyu!'

Actor Jo Byung Kyu, whose Instagram account was recently hacked, has decided to open a new account to show the hacker who's boss.

After opening up his brand new Instagram account on December 18, Jo Byung Kyu has been flooding his feed with various posts, promising to "catch up" to his hacked account. In some of his posts, Jo Byung Kyu can be seen writing, "I'm feeling frazzled after my account was hacked. But I'm gonna buy the memories of that old account in my heart and star fresh. With strong resilience, just like So Moon!" and "Ha Na noona, I made a new account. I'm sad (cries)."

To this, his drama co-star Gugudan's Kim Se Jung (a.k.a Han Na noona) responded, "Stop acting like you're So Moon, Jo Byung Kyu!"

Later, Jo Byung Kyu also sent out a warning to his Instagram hacker, stating, "I'm the real Jo Byung Kyu! You hacking criminal!"

According to his label HB Entertainment, it will be difficult to retrieve Jo Byung Kyu's old account without consequences. Meanwhile, Jo Byung Kyu is currently greeting viewers on the small-screen in his latest OCN drama series, 'The Uncanny Counter'.

