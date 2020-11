Yoseob is the next artist up in the S2 Project.

S2 Project is a project headed by S2 Entertainment, founded by former Cube Entertainment CEO Hong Seung Sung after he left Cube Entertainment. The first in the project were Jo Kwon and Sunye, and Yoseob will be the second member in the project. Yoseob has known Hong Seung Sung since his debut as BEAST in Cube Entertainment.

Stay tuned for more on the project.