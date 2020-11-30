YG Entertainment confirms TREASURE and AKMU got tested, will wait results in self-quarantine

More artists have confirmed that they will be getting tested for COVID-19.

After UP10TION's Bitto tested positive for COVID-19, artists that had been at 'Show! Music Core' and 'Inkigayo' fell into crisis mode as there was a high chance that they could have been exposed. The 'Inkigayo' MCs, NCT, aespa, BTOB 4U, DRIPPIN, Bling Bling, CNBLUE, and SF9's Chani have already confirmed that they will be getting tested.

YG Entertainment confirmed that TREASURE and AKMU had gotten tested right away, and were awaiting results (which will probably come out tomorrow morning.) To prevent further spread, they are self-quarantining as they wait for results.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation.