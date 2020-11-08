YG Entertainment releases official statement concerning TREASURE's 'MMM' choreography

YG Entertainment has released an official statement regarding TREASURE's choreography.

Recently, several netizens have expressed concerns about TREASURE's rather precarious choreography for "MMM". As seen in the GIF below, the part that worried netizens involved members having to support their fellow members on their backs while moving.

In an official feedback, YG Entertainment stated:

"Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

First of all, thank you to all TREASURE MAKERS for your overwhelming interest and support.

TREASURE has practiced for a very long time in order to present a great performance for their fans, completing the MV filming and the comeback stage without a problem.

From now on, we plan to modify the portion of the choreography that the fans are worried about and continue to promote until the rest of this year.

Once again, thank you for the support and heartwarming gestures expressed towards TREASURE.

We will always think of the members' health and safety as our foremost priority and always prepare return with an even better performance and choreography in the future.

Thank you."