Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

YG Entertainment releases official statement concerning TREASURE's 'MMM' choreography

YG Entertainment has released an official statement regarding TREASURE's choreography.

Recently, several netizens have expressed concerns about TREASURE's rather precarious choreography for "MMM". As seen in the GIF below, the part that worried netizens involved members having to support their fellow members on their backs while moving. 

In an official feedback, YG Entertainment stated:

"Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

First of all, thank you to all TREASURE MAKERS for your overwhelming interest and support.

TREASURE has practiced for a very long time in order to present a great performance for their fans, completing the MV filming and the comeback stage without a problem.

From now on, we plan to modify the portion of the choreography that the fans are worried about and continue to promote until the rest of this year.

Once again, thank you for the support and heartwarming gestures expressed towards TREASURE.

We will always think of the members' health and safety as our foremost priority and always prepare return with an even better performance and choreography in the future.

Thank you."

9

quark1239513,293 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Honestly it's better to be safe than sorry. Any fan of any group would much rather see everyone happy and healthy on stage together instead of having someone sit out due to injury.

5

kxk7,393 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

good jobs teumes on trending on twt and getting yg’s attention 💪 and hopefully this cutiepie recovers from his sickness quickly

