TREASURE's maknae line boasts their dark, charismatic side in 'MMM' individual posters

TREASURE's maknae line members have brought out their dark, charismatic sides in their individual "MMM" comeback teasers!

Today's individual poster members are Jeongwoo, Haruto, Doyoung, and Junghwan, captivating fans with an all-black dress code. Despite being maknae-line members, the boys are definitely rivaling their hyungs when it comes to their intense gazes!

Only 2 more days left until TREASURE return with their 3rd single album, 'The First Step: Chapter Three' on November 6 at 6 PM KST!