Visual artist who claimed plagiarism is now supporting aespa and netizens think SM may have paid him

SM Entertainment's rookie girl group aespa received a lot of attention and made headlines even before making their debut. They were also involved in various controversies.

One visual artist previously claimed that aespa's art team copied his work in the girl group's music video. In his trademark art pieces, Vacades is often seen editing subway cars to include various things such as a field of flowers and a snake.

When the visual artist found out about aespa's music video teaser, he posted on his Instagram Story that he thinks the SM art team copied his work.

Despite the controversy, the group made a successful debut. Now, nearly 10 days after the controversy, the visual artist recently uploaded another message, showing his support for the rookie girl group. He wrote on his Instagram story that he wanted to clarify the recent discussion about plagiarism.

Vacades explained that he had talked with the music video director and have come into a mutual agreement and understanding of each other's creative process. He concluded his post by sending his support to the new girl group.

As the post was made, many netizens are commenting that the visual artist was possibly paid by SM Entertainment and have been in discussion about the recent change in Vacades' stance in the incident.





Netizens' Commented:

"Lol SM copies first, then pay artists later."

"They should've been at least courteous to pay the artist first if they couldn't be creative."



"Lol, SM really resolves everything with money."



"I wonder how much they paid him?"



"I mean, it's good that this got resolved, though."



"They should've just worked with the artist from the start."



"They paid money because they were caught."

"Did they resolve the issue with coping K/DA?"

"This is so obvious. SM definitely paid the artist."

