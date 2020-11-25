Hyungsik released from his military base on his final extended vacation leave prior to his official discharge next year

Singer/actor Hyungsik is currently on his final vacation leave from his mandatory military service!

Per COVID19 prevention protocol, soldiers such as Hyungsik who were banned from leaving their military base during the pandemic in 2020 are granted extended vacations at the final stages of their service. After being released from the base for one's final vacation leave, soldiers do not have to return to their base to be officially discharged.

Although Hyungsik has been released from his military base, his official discharge date from his military duties will be next year on January 4. Hyungsik previously enlisted as an active duty soldier back in June of 2019, carrying out his duties as a member of the military's special police force.

Are you looking forward to Hyungsik's return to promotions soon?

