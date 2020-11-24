Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin continues to receive criticism for smoking and spitting in the street

Criticism continues against Lai Kuan Lin, a former Wanna One member who expressed his apology after the controversy over smoking and spitting on the street.

On November 24th, Lai Kuan Lin was involved in a controversy when photos and videos spread around online communities in China. The photos and videos that were released showed Lai Kuan Lin smoking and spitting on the street.

After the posts spread on the web, the singer became the #1 trending topic on Weibo's real-time search ranking.



As the controversy increased and the criticism continued, Lai Kuan Lin posted an apology through his Weibo account, officially apologizing for his actions. He stated, "I'm sorry. I was acting carelessly and wrongfully as a public figure. I will accept everyone's criticism of me."



However, many netizens have become greatly disappointed as the former Wanna One member is constantly involved in controversies. Many fans are disappointed as his image as the innocent and cute Wanna One member has disappeared. His careless actions are continuing to receive criticisms.



Meanwhile, Lai Kuan Lin appeared on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2' in 2017. He made his debut with Wanna One and also promoted in the unit with rapper Wooseok.



Since then, he filed a lawsuit against Cube Entertainment to suspend the validity of its exclusive contract.



