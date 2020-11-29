Netizens debate whether Golden Child's Tag was being rude to a fan for asking questions about their schedule

A member of Golden Child is in the spotlight for his recent behavior.

On an online community forum, a netizen shared a Twitter clip in which Golden Child's Tag answers a fan's questions during a virtual fansign event. In the video, the subtitles show that the fan is asking questions about Golden Child's upcoming schedules, such as "For how long will you promote? Will you be uploading on 'Channel Gol-cha' or making your own content (on YouTube)?".

왜 저 떠봐요? 맛보기스푼남 pic.twitter.com/2XbnY1rHOp — 내 맘대로 아카이브 (@hehenockrock) November 27, 2020

However, Tag's responses to the fan's inquiries in the video perplexed several netizens.

Fan - "For how long will you promote?"



Tag - "I can't tell you that."

Fan - "Will you be uploading on 'Channel Gol-cha' or recording your own content (on YouTube)?"



Tag - "Why would (missing pronoun) record that?"

Fan - (silence/missing subtitles)

Tag - "Why are you testing me?"

Fan - "What??"

Tag - "Why are you testing me?"

Fan - "I'm just asking T_T"

Tag - "That's the same thing" *laughing*

Fan - (subtitles: 'And then the next day, they had their goodbye stage T_T I'm sorry I asked')

According to the comments section in the forum, a good number of netizens left negative reactions, in a sense that he shouldn't have used that tone with a fan. Some comments include:

"I can't watch this twice....what's wrong with him"

"I heard that fan used at least $2000 on this fansign...I'd be so angry"

"Why does he act like he's all famous??"

"I reallyyyy don't like his public attitude"

"The fan wasn't even asking anything 'private'; they are questions anyone can simply ask"

Meanwhile, a similar amount of fans on Twitter defended the idol, saying that the lack of context leaves room for doubt. Some are also insisting that the questions were indeed verging on those of a 'sasaeng', as they were asking him about their schedules not yet revealed.

What do you think of this issue?