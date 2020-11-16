Netizens support Sayuri's choice to be a single mother

On November 4th, TV personality Sayuri gave birth to a healthy boy in Japan. Although he was born ten days earlier than expected, he was born healthy, weighing in at 3.2 kg (7 lbs).



Sayuri started her broadcasting career in Korea in 2007 after appearing on KBS's 'Global Talk Show.' Since then, she made various appearances on television and broadcast shows as she rose in fame.



Last October, Sayuri visited an obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Korea because of her irregular menstruation. Then she had heard the shocking news that her ovary is at the condition of a 48-year-old. She was told that natural pregnancy would be difficult, and even In vitro fertilization would be difficult.



Sayuri was known to want children as she mentioned multiple times on television that she had even frozen her eggs. Sayuri stated in a telephone interview with KBS, "The doctor said that natural pregnancy would be difficult for me and the chances of the test-tube pregnancy would be low as well. I felt like my world was falling apart. I even felt like dying. The doctor told me it would get worse as time passes and I won't be able to have children at all in my lifetime." Sayuri had wanted to have a baby for a long time but was out of options. She stated, "The first thing I can think of that I can do was marriage. But then I didn't want to hastily find someone to marry just because I wanted a child. I also didn't want to marry someone I don't love. Therefore, I decided to become a mother without getting married."





However, it was not easy for Sayuri to voluntarily become a single mother. This is because it is difficult to find a hospital that will give sperm donations to women who are not married. Therefore, Sayuri decided to go to Japan and go through the process of becoming pregnant.

After deciding to become a single mother, Sayuri has revealed her process. Sayuri stated she is delighted that she was able to give birth, and seems like a dream.

Sayuri also stated she wanted to reveal all her process of becoming a single mother because she wants to be a proud single mother and to deliver the message of support to all single mothers. She stated, she wants single mothers not to be frowned upon or looked down on anymore but to be acknowledged in Korea.

Many netizens are supporting the TV personality as they comment, "Sayuri, you are awesome," "It must have been a hard choice, but I support you," "I really think you can be respected for your decision.", and "I hope all things go well with you and your child. I hope your lives are filled with happiness."