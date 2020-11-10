Netizens talk about TWICE Nayeon's large and pretty hands

TWICE members have been gaining fans from all over the world as the girl group becomes one of the most popular K-pop girl group of the generation.

Members of the girl group are always the hot topic wherever they go. Recently, netizens have been talking about member Nayeon's beautiful hands that are a bit larger than anyone expected.

Many netizens were surprised as Nayeon is known for her feminine and cute looks. No one expected her hands to be as large. One netizen posted various photos of Nayeon's hands in an online community and posted a photo of a male fan putting his hand over Nayeon's handprint. Surprisingly, Nayeon's handprint stretched half an inch further than the male fan's hand.

There were instances in which even female fans wanted to compare their hand size to Nayeon's and many female fans' hands were much smaller than the artists. The netizen commented Nayeon's hands are so pretty despite it being so big. Many other netizens agreed with the netizen and praised Nayeon for her delicate-looking hands regardless of the size.

Netizens' Commented:

"Her hands are so pretty and big."

"Her fingers are so skinny and so long. Her hands are really pretty."

"To be honest, I didn't notice her hands because I was always busy looking at her face."



"She looks like a bunny."



"It's good her hands are big, lol. If her hands were small, her face would look comparatively big when she puts her hand on her face."



"Her face looks smaller because her hands are big."



"I want to compare my hands with Nayeon's hands."



"She's so pretty all around."

