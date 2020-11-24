Is Bang Si Hyuk opening a bakery?

13

Recently, there has been a discussion in the online community as netizens wonder if Big Hit Entertainment's founder Bang Si Hyuk will open a bakery.

One netizen posted on an online community that Big Hit Entertainment filed for a certified trademark of a logo for "Bang & Baker's."

Since the post was made, many netizens have been in discussion about the trademark. Some fans speculate that Big Hit Entertainment might open a cafe just like the entertainment companies such as SM Entertainment and Cube Entertainment.

Recently, Big Hit Entertainment released BTS merchandise that had fans speculate more. BTS opened up their pop-up shop in Seoul and also on Weverse, in which the company sold BTS cookies and chocolate. 

Therefore, many netizens are speculating that Big Hit Entertainment will soon open their exclusive bakery.

Netizens' Commented:

"This is so funny. But the name fits Bang Si Hyuk. I think his bakery will do well."

"Maybe Big Hit Entertainment is planning to open a cafe like Cube Entertainment."

"Yeah, Cube Entertainment opened a cafe before, but now it's a bakery."

"I wonder if they're opening a bakery inside the new office building."

"Subin will be so happy."

"They should have named the bakery, Hit Man Bang."

"I remember Bang Si Hyuk said he wants to open a tart bakery if BTS isn't successful, lol."

"I feel like their bread will be delicious for some reason."

"Is this real?"

"Maybe they'll open one on the first floor of their company building. Fans probably will go there."

"Does that trademark really belong to Big Hit? The name sounds like a famous bakery. lol."

vanessa-expedita820 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Bighit is biting all sectors, soon they will be launching books and anime.

2

greenbird5,849 pts 29 minutes ago 2
29 minutes ago

I didn't realize he was 'bang' like Bangtan Sonyeondan until now. I've been living a lie hehe

2 more replies

