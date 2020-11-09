28

6

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

NCT prepares to release the second part of their full-length album 'NCT - The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt.2' with teaser poster and schedule chart

AKP STAFF

NCT is ready to reveal the 2nd part of their second full-length album!

On November 10 KST, NCT unveiled another teaser poster image along with the promotion schedule chart for 'NCT - The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt.2'. With a slightly different concept, SM Entertainment's multi-member boy group is set to make a return soon. The boys have presented the teaser image in a flight ticket design hinting at their new concept.

The 'NCT = The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt. 2' will be released on November 30 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come until then!

  1. NCT
2 908 Share 82% Upvoted

-4

Mei_Matsumoto-23,526 pts 52 minutes ago 1
52 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

1 more reply

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND