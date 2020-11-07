7

Ha Sung Woon burns a 'Forbidden Island' in MV teaser

Ha Sung Woon has dropped his second music video teaser for "Forbidden Island".

In the MV teaser, the singer burns a forbidden island and enters a surreal zone. "Forbidden Island" is the title song of his third mini album 'Mirage', which is due out on November 9 KST.

Watch Ha Sung Woon's latest "Forbidden Island" MV teaser above and his previous one here if you missed it.

lia-santoso91 pts 45 minutes ago
Sounds like the music video will be nice :D the teaser got me hooooooked

