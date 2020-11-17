GOT7's Jackson exudes his soft sensuality in the teasers for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'

Fan became ecstatic to hear of GOT7's long-awaited comeback. The boy group began to release individual teaser images starting with JB then followed by Mark.

Jackson was next from the group to show off his charms in the individual teaser photos released on November 18. In the teaser photos, Jackson displays his usual sensual charms with a slight sense of longing and fondness. Jackson's good looks radiate through the screen in the set of new teasers for their upcoming album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.

GOT7 will be back with a pre-release track on November 23, followed by their album's full release on November 30 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!





