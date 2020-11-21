Nam Gyu Ri shares her private life for the first time in 15 years on tvN's 'ON&OFF'

Actress Nam Gyu Ri appeared on the tvN's variety program 'ON&OFF', sharing her private life for the first time in 15 years.



On the November 21st episode of the show, the actress disclosed the never-before-seen details of her private life. This was the first time in 15 years that Nam Gyu Ri publicized her home life.

In the episode, the actress is seen starting her day with past performances of legendary former figure skater Kim Yuna. Nam Gyu Ri said, "My favorite athlete is Kim Yuna. I watch her clips to ease my mind as if the others meditate."

After watching videos on her phone in her bed, she made her bed and ate a simple breakfast. Did you tune in to watch the show?

