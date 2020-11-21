Melon announces the top 10 artists of 2020

It's almost the end of the year and Melon announced its top 10 artists of 2020.



Melon announced its official '2020 MMA Top 10' result on November 21st KST. The 10 winners are as follows: BTS, Lim Young Woong, IU, Baek Ye Rin, Zico, Baekhyun, Kim Ho Joong, BLACKPINK, Oh My Girl, and IZ*ONE.

Netizens reacted with various comments, saying:

"Wow, the only boy group listed is BTS. I guess this year was the year of solo artists"

"Can't believe there are 2 trot singers in this year's top 10 winners."

"Congratulations to all 10 artists!"

"It's so weird that TWICE didn't win this year."

"I've been streaming 'Dolphin' and 'Lovesick Girls' on repeat! lol Congrats girls <3"

Congratulations to all the winners!