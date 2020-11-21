IU releases live clip of 'Hold My Hand' after her fancams go viral

IU's live performance back in 2019 is getting a lot of attention after her fancams went viral.

Fancams of IU performing "Hold My Hand" last year on November 24th have gained a lot of attention on Twitter and other popular online communities since last week, causing this song to appear as related searches of her on popular search engines like Naver.



니가 좋아 정말 못 견딜 만큼 pic.twitter.com/VQ4dbXXMGh — 데이 (@myszgirls) November 10, 2020

Because of the sudden rise in attention, IU released an official live performance clip of the song earlier today.

Check out IU's performance above! What do you think?