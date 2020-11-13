Actress Lee Da Hee will donate all of her fees from narrating 'No Trespassing if Under 60'

It has been reported that actress Lee Da Hee will donate the entire fees from narrating the EBS documentary 'No Trespassing If Under 60'.



She will be participating in the "Milk Delivery Service of Love" campaign to prevent lonely deaths of female senior citizens at the National Angel Food Service Center.





Lee Da Hee stated, "I really want to support the women who used to be someone's daughter, someone's mother, and someone's lover who are now living together so they are not alone. I hope many people receive hope from the documentary and understand that they don't need to be alone when they grow old."



Meanwhile, the EBS documentary 'No Tresspassing If Under 60' is a docuseries showing the lives of three women in their 60s without family living together in a sharehouse.



