Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO to perform 'Dingga' and 'AYA' for the first time on Mnet's comeback show

MAMAMOO will be performing their songs for the first time on Mnet.

The girls' comeback show, titled 'MONOLOGUE', will be a special music talk show for the girls' comeback. It'll be a place where the girls can talk honestly about their music, and also perform "Dingga" and "AYA". As the title suggests, each member will have a monologue about their upcoming mini-album 'Travel'.

The show will air on Mnet on November 3rd at 9PM KST, right after the girls' comeback with their mini-album at 6PM KST on the same day.

I am so excited for their comeback, Mamamoo is always so underrated internationally considering their talents. I hope on this comeback, they can gain more fans. :) Fighting!!! :) I can already see that their comeback will be successful!

