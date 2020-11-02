10

Police releases statement regarding sudden passing of comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother

Police are checking the exact circumstances of the death of comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother.

According to a statement from the Seoul's Mapo District Police Department on November 2 KST, they received a report that afternoon, and both the district police and criminal department staff were dispatched to the scene. Police also cautiously stated they are currently confirming the number of bodies and the cause of death.

The statement follows news that the deceased bodies of both Park Ji Sun and her mother were discovered at their home in Seoul's Mapo District at 1:44 PM that day. The police report was allegedly made by Park's father, who found it strange that the two were not answering the phone. According to the police, Park Ji Sun has a condition she suffers from, so her mother, who originally lived in the countryside, came to Seoul to stay with her.

I think it could be a suicide, because of perhaps piling medical bills and an ailing mother and daughter, but it is all an assumption.

Nevertheless, I hope both of the passed would rest in peace. My condolences to the father. He must be devastated.

omg together? mother and daughter? T_T

