Korean YouTuber shares her tips on losing 50 kg (110 lbs)

Recently, a Korean YouTuber has gained the attention of many netizens as she revealed her tips on losing 50 kgs (110 lbs)



On November 5th, YouTuber Like Jini posted a video with the title "Losing weight from being 100kg to 50kg!! I'll share my diet story, lifestyle" and shared her story of how she went from weighing 100kg (220 lbs) to 50 kgs (110 lbs).



The YouTuber explained that she had lost 50 kgs over a span of two years. She explained, "I went from 100kg to 50kg in two years after being accepted into college. I didn't lose all the weight at once. I took terms such as losing weight period, rest period, losing weight period, etc. I lost about 24 kg for three months and had a six month rest period. Then I lost 10 kg during my school break time."







She stated that she tried to stick to an all-Korean food diet during the first period of her diet. She stated, "When I was extremely overweight, I ate three meals a day is a basic Korean meal style. I always ate brown rice, proteins, and fibers. I never ate snacks and never ate late at night."



Then Jini revealed that during her rest period, she didn't overeat and tried to eat sufficiently. She stated, "When I was at my rest period, I didn't overeat. I tried to eat the proper amounts. Then I stopped losing weight, so I ate soymilk, blueberries, and Muesli. I had a simple lunch and ate salads for dinner."





Then the YouTuber confessed that she began binge eating. Jini stated, "Then I started to binge eat, so I started to eat protein shakes and granola bars. But then I ate anything I wanted to eat for lunch."



She stated the most important thing in dieting was her eating habits. She also worked out during the week as she did strength training three days of the week and always walked 1 hour every day. She advised that what is most important is to find a diet method that fits each person. She stated, "What's important is for you to find a diet that fits you."

