Fans are complaining that Big Hit's 2021 New Year's Eve Live concert is too expensive

On November 12th at 4 PM KST, Big Hit Entertainment released more information about the joint '2021 New Year's Eve Live' concert of the label's artists. However, many fans and netizens have gone on various online communities expressing their dissatisfaction about the concert after less than an hour after the information was released.

Big Hit Entertainment announced a joint performance as they unveiled the various artists that will be joining the concert including NU'EST, TXT, GFriend, and BTS.

Many fans were excited about the concert as they would be able to see their beloved artist at the end of the year and welcome the new year with the concert. However, once Big Hit Entertainment revealed the ticket prices, many fans were more upset than excited.



In one online community, netizens were discussing the package cost for the concert as many netizens complained that the price was too high for a joint concert with various artists.







There are three available packages that include various kits. The tickets are on sale for 154,000 KRW (~138.15 USD) for the base 'Live Package.' The 'CONNECT Package,' includes the tickets for soundcheck and red carpet entrance for 242,000 KRW (~217.10 USD), and the 'WE'VE package' includes the concert ticket, soundcheck, and red carpet entrance, and a 'FUN Kit' for 275,000 KRW (~246.70 USD).



Netizens have also criticized the concert location. The concert will take place on December 31st at the KINTEX Exhibition Center 1 in Ilsan.



Netizens posted photos of previous concert events that were held at the location and were disappointed. Many netizens criticized and pointed out that the KINTEX center is not fitting for a concert venue as fans will not be able to see the stage too well with poor sightlines.





Netizens' Commented:

"Wow, they're getting greedy for money. This concert is a joint concert."

"They really think the fans are their ATM."



"Wow, they're charging that price for a joint concert? I didn't even go to an individual concert for that price."



"Big Hit, are you crazy?"



"OMG look at the location."



"That view is worth 150,000 KRW?"



"Are they serious? They should just have an online concert if they're going to perform there."



"I'm not going. You can't even see anything in that view."



"My school auditorium is better."



"Big Hit, please get it together."

