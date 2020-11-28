5

Kim Se Jung reveals what she's learned from veteran actor and 'The Uncanny Counter' co-star Yoon Joon Sang

AKP STAFF

Kim Se Jung revealed what she's learned from veteran actor and 'The Uncanny Counter' co-star Yoon Joon Sang.

On the November 28th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Kim Se Jung said of Yoon Joon Sang, "He's like a life guide. There's so much to learn from him. He contacted me in person after filming to tell me he would help me next time if there was a scene I was having a hard time with." Drama co-star Cho Byung Kyu also said, "I studied theater and film in high school and college, so I thought it was difficult to come across an 'actor' like in a text book. Filming together, I saw a lot of that in him."

Kim Se Jung added, "We can't have meals together because of COVID-19, so he went to all the restaurants where each of the staff members were eating and paid for them. Instead of a company dinner, he paid for all the meals." Yoon Joon Sang explained, "I usually direct movies, and my joy is eating a meal with staff."

JTBC's 'The Uncanny Counter' is premiering on November 28 KST. 

