BAE173 reveal dance practice video for 'Crush on U'

BAE173 have revealed a dance practice video for "Crush on U".



In the choreography practice, the rookie boy group over their moves in their everyday outfits. "Crush on U" is the title song of the group's debut mini album 'Intersection: Spark', and it's about realizing you have a crush on someone.



Watch BAE173's "Crush on U" dance practice video above and their official MV here if you missed it.